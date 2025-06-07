Ryobi 18V Vs. 40V Power Station: How Do These Two 1800-Watt Inverters Differ?

When it comes to tool companies, Ryobi is a trusted brand that straddles the line between quality and affordability. From its original blue color to its now-signature green and black with grey accents, the tool manufacturer of Japanese origin has slowly amassed a huge ecosystem of products like hand tools, as well as cordless and corded power tools. It is powered by multiple battery systems, which cater to different consumer needs. Whether you're a landscaper, crafting enthusiast, or a just a tinkerer, Ryobi will likely have something for you.

While Ryobi isn't part of our list of major power station brands, there are plenty of reasons why a Ryobi Power Station can work for you, especially if you're already knee-deep into the Ryobi ecosystem. While it can be a little confusing, Ryobi offers several similar power storage systems, such as its power source and gas-powered generators. However, its power stations are unique in the sense that they can handle power requirements for appliances, like refrigerators and TVs, while still being quiet and fume-free. Although the $1,199 price tag for its most powerful, portable power station can be steep for the average person, Ryobi does offer two other options which are closer to half the price: the ONE+ 18V Power Station and the 40V 1800-Watt Power Station. So, if you're wondering which one to get, here's how they're the same, how they're different, and what users have to say about them.

