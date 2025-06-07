How Much Horsepower Does A Mack Truck Have?
Mack Truck is one of the oldest and best-established truck manufacturers operating within the US right now, boasting a history that dates back to 1900. As of right now, Mack offers no fewer than nine different models and series' of trucks on their site. The engines that Mack Trucks use range from Cummins engines, through to Mack's own range of engines, known as the MP series. Interestingly, Mack Trucks has also developed a number of fully electric trucks –- the LR and MD Electric — in addition to the standard diesel-powered models. The electric LR and MD trucks differ from each other in terms of size and purpose.
When hauling heavy loads, whether on the highway or at construction sites, a decent amount of grunt is required, especially when considering that these trucks are rated to haul up to 200 tonnes in some instances. It makes sense, then, that owners and potential future customers would likely wish to know just exactly how much power Mack Trucks make, and the answer is that it varies massively from model to model. The range of horsepower provided by Mack Trucks sits between 185 and 536 horsepower. This disparity between the power of different models is easily explained, as a class 8 heavy-duty truck, such as the Mack Pinnacle, would naturally require more horsepower than the class 6 and class 7-rated MD Series. This is due to the size, weight, and work needed from larger models like the Pinnacle.
Mack's electrified range provides both the most and least amount of horsepower
It has been established, then, that the least amount of power produced by a Mack Trucks model is 185 horsepower, while the most is 536 horsepower. What's particularly interesting about these figures, though, is that they come from Mack's two electrified models, meaning the alternatively fueled trucks are both the least and most powerful models in the range.
Specifically, it's the LR Electric, which provides up to 536 horsepower, at peak output, or 448 horsepower continuously. The LR Electric is a fully electric, zero-emissions refuse truck that utilizes two AC motors, four lithium-ion batteries, regenerative braking (a crucial feature for EVS), and a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission. At the other end of the scale is Mack's MD Electric, which churns out 185 horsepower and is available with either two or three motors. The former provides 140 miles of range, while the latter is capable of returning 230 miles.
The majority of Mack Trucks produce between 300 and 500 horsepower
While Mack's electric range spans either end of the output range, the vast majority of Mack trucks are traditionally powered, and their outputs generally fall between 300 and 500 horsepower. At the higher end of the scale, we find models such as the Pioneer, which sports a maximum of 515 horsepower, alongside other class 8 trucks like the Anthem and Granite, which produce up to 505 horsepower each.
The un-electrified LR churns out between 320 and 375 horsepower, while the smaller MD generates between 220 and 300 – the latter being one of Mack's smaller models, which explains the lower output. The Pinnacle and TerraPro both offer up to 505 horsepower, making them the second-most powerful diesel-powered Mack trucks, behind the aforementioned Pioneer. To better tailor trucks to their specific needs, Mack offers a range of power options in almost all of its models. No doubt, some buyers will appreciate the ability to reduce power output in the name of increased efficiency, while others will opt for the more powerful variants.