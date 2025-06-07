How Much Horsepower Does A Mack Truck Have?

Mack Truck is one of the oldest and best-established truck manufacturers operating within the US right now, boasting a history that dates back to 1900. As of right now, Mack offers no fewer than nine different models and series' of trucks on their site. The engines that Mack Trucks use range from Cummins engines, through to Mack's own range of engines, known as the MP series. Interestingly, Mack Trucks has also developed a number of fully electric trucks –- the LR and MD Electric — in addition to the standard diesel-powered models. The electric LR and MD trucks differ from each other in terms of size and purpose.

When hauling heavy loads, whether on the highway or at construction sites, a decent amount of grunt is required, especially when considering that these trucks are rated to haul up to 200 tonnes in some instances. It makes sense, then, that owners and potential future customers would likely wish to know just exactly how much power Mack Trucks make, and the answer is that it varies massively from model to model. The range of horsepower provided by Mack Trucks sits between 185 and 536 horsepower. This disparity between the power of different models is easily explained, as a class 8 heavy-duty truck, such as the Mack Pinnacle, would naturally require more horsepower than the class 6 and class 7-rated MD Series. This is due to the size, weight, and work needed from larger models like the Pinnacle.

