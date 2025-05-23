What's The Difference Between Mack LR And MD Trucks?

Mack is one of the most popular semi-truck brands in America right now, and it boasts a wide and varied selection of trucks. The current line-up consists of the Pioneer, Anthem, Granite, TerraPro, Pinnacle, LR, and MD series trucks. Let's look at the latter two models, the LR and MD series trucks, and explore the key differences between these two offerings.

To those unfamiliar with the trucking world, it may seem as if all trucks are designed for the same job, which is essentially to haul goods from one place to another. However, digging a little deeper reveals there's a world of difference between the various available styles of trucks. Mack trucks, with their signature bulldog hood ornament, are no exception to the rule.

The most obvious difference between the two truck styles is their design. The LR series is a cab-over truck, which is immediately obvious from the flat front — a design made possible by having the cab over the engine, negating the need for a hood. The MD, however, takes a more conventional approach, with a short-hood design that enables the cab to sit further back. As a general rule, hooded trucks like the MD are more aerodynamic than cab-over models, although this will make little to no difference at urban speeds.

