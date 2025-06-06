Does The EcoBoost Engine Require Premium Gas? Here's Which Rating Ford Recommends

EcoBoost engines have been integral to Ford's lineup since the 2010 model year, with engines like the 3.0-liter EcoBoost powering a range of Ford vehicles, including the Explorer ST and Bronco Raptor. Like any engine, using fuel with a recommended octane rating is essential to keep an EcoBoost running smoothly. But it's also important to remember that using premium fuel when it's not necessary is a waste of money.

In May 2025, the average difference between regular and premium gasoline was $0.94 per gallon, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). At those prices, filling up an empty 18-gallon fuel tank with high-octane gas costs $16.92 extra, which works out to nearly $880 annually, assuming weekly stops at the pump. For context, the EIA categorizes regular-grade fuel as having an octane rating of 87, while mid-grade ranges from 89 to 91 octane. Premium fuel, meanwhile, has an octane rating of 91 to 94.

We've compiled information on the fuel octane ratings required across a broad spectrum of EcoBoost engines ranging from three to six cylinders. These turbo powerplants are used in numerous newer Ford models, including the F-150, Escape, Bronco Sport, and Maverick, and appeared in discontinued models like the Fusion and Fiesta. All will run on regular, but Ford recommends premium gas for the best performance.

