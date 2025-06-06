What Happened To The Lotus F1 Team?

Lotus is one of the most successful and celebrated brands to have ever competed within the world of Formula One. Despite no longer competing, it's remembered for having built some of the fastest F1 cars of all time. One of the facts that new F1 fans may not know is that Lotus racked up 79 victories and seven constructors' titles between 1958 and 1994. Lotus disappeared from the upper echelons of motorsport for some time after that, only to return in 2011, fresh-faced and looking to recapture some of its previous successes. They say that fortune favors the bold, but that wasn't the case here, as the revived Lotus F1 team only lasted four short years before succumbing to huge debts that effectively crippled the team and its future chances.

The demise of the Lotus F1 team was down to a multitude of factors, including extortionately expensive driver contracts, unpaid tax bills, and spiraling management costs. Here, we'll dive into how the pressures that pulled the iconic F1 team apart and see what happened to it after its troubled 2015 season.