Think Twice Before Trying Out This Popular Car Battery Aspirin Trick

Finding out your car battery is dead is one of the worst ways to start a day, and can be even worse if you're out on the town and don't have any way to get back home. Doing a quick search online to find fast and easy ways to give your battery extra juice provides numerous potential methods. However, some of these methods can be dangerous to your car's battery, and in turn can be dangerous to you.

One of the ways the internet recommends for giving your battery a quick charge is to add aspirin into the battery cells. Aspirin, which is known chemically as acetylsalicylic acid, eventually breaks down into acetic acid and has an interesting chemical reaction with the battery cells.

Putting two tablets of aspirin into each of your car's battery cells will give your battery a charge strong enough to start your car. Granted, this charge may take some time, up to an hour, but your battery will be able to start your car. However, there are severe and significant issues to using aspirin to start your car.

The acetic acid that aspirin becomes will interact with the lead in your battery, eventually breaking it down to the point where the battery becomes completely unusable. The only situation where you should try to recharge your battery with aspirin is if it's your only option and you don't mind buying a new car battery once you're home.

