Why Ford Stopped Selling Its Semi-Trucks In The USA

When anyone mentions Ford and trucks in the same sentence, the mind naturally conjures up images of models such as the evergreen Ford F-150, the smaller Ranger, or the super cost-conscious Maverick pickup — which we loved from behind the wheel. These are just some of the most popular pickup trucks manufactured by Ford over the decades, in addition to the hard-working Super Duty models, which can tow up to 40,000 pounds when properly equipped to do so.

That's pretty impressive, but these Super Duty models are far from the most capable Ford trucks ever produced. Many might not know it, but Ford once manufactured its own line of semi-trucks for the US market, with two factories – one in Louisville, Kentucky, and the other in Brisbane, Australia – employing over 4,000 people in the mid-1990s. However, due to slow sales in this immensely competitive segment of the marketplace, Ford opted to stop selling semi-trucks in the US and sell its heavy truck business to Freightliner, a major player in the heavy trucking industry. This move allowed Ford to focus on expanding and streamlining its small-to-medium truck and car line, an area in which the blue oval manufacturer enjoyed far more success.

