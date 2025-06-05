What Happened To Virtusphere From Shark Tank Season 1?

Ray Latypov and Jim DiMascio entered the tank in season 1, seeking $1.5 million in investment in exchange for 10% equity. Right off the bat, this raised the expectations of the sharks, who passed on the Ionic Ear Bluetooth implant and the Lifebelt car safety feature in the same season. Latypov's discussion of the Virtusphere's technology further piqued the interest of some of them. In particular, Kevin O'Leary was so interested that he agreed to test its VR experience. After the demo, he admitted that it was disorienting and might take some time to get used to. Virtusphere allows users inside to walk, run, or even crawl while engaging in a VR environment via the wireless head-mounted display. According to Latypov, their product could change the way the military trains its soldiers.

However, as their pitch continued, the sharks realized that Virtusphere was still in its nascent stage. They also uncovered how selling it to commercial consumers would be an uphill battle. For one, each unit cost $14,000 to make, and the startup was selling them for $35,000 each. It did not help that Kevin Harrington brought up potential liability issues. O'Leary was the first to drop out, saying the business was unlikely to be profitable. Harrington, Barbara Corcoran, and Daymond John tapped out for different reasons. Robert Herjavec, who was so intrigued by the simulator, also did not offer a deal since he wasn't sure who would be willing to buy it.