What Happened To Da Vinci Eye From Shark Tank Season 15?

Drawing or painting like a master artist isn't a skill that comes naturally to most people. There are occasional savants, but you usually need years of practice to be good. Still, in a world where artists are selling AI art on Etsy, Samuel Gherman wanted to give everyone the skills to make art. His company, Da Vinci Eye, offers an augmented-reality app that launched in 2016 called Da Vinci Eye: AR Art Projector, available on Android and iOS devices. Gherman got to showcase his app on "Shark Tank's" 16th episode in season 15.

Advertisement

Da Vinci Eye aims to keep budding visual artists going and give those who gave up on their artistic aspirations too soon a chance to revitalize their passion. With the app, you can aim your mobile device at your canvas — much easier to do if you have a phone stand — and it superimposes the image of your choice onto it, using Apple Vision's passthrough technology. Then you can draw what you see there. It's essentially a more advanced method of tracing, but you can use it on any surface, including paper or a painter's canvas.

With other apps Da Vinci Eye makes, you could even paint a mural on the side of a building. That might be difficult with a phone or tablet, but Da Vinci Eye is available with the great tech of the Apple Vision Pro headset, which would make you look like a futuristic artist out of "Cyberpunk 2077."

Advertisement