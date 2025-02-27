What Happened To The Lifebelt From Shark Tank Season 1?

Entrepreneurs looking to solve specific problems will often bring their businesses to "Shark Tank," a high pressure show where multi-millionaires have the chance to fund innovative inventions and ideas. Back in Season 1 Episode 2, Kevin Harrington, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec were the Sharks waiting to take a bite. One of the inventors coming in that day was Robert Allison with Lifebelt, who was hoping to encourage more teens to wear seatbelts, which can save your life during a collision.

After experiencing a devastating loss, Allison came up with Lifebelt to try and prevent further tragedies. The device won't allow cars to start unless it can sense that everyone has a seat belt on. It would also ring the alarm if someone took off a seat belt while the car was in motion. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 50% of passengers killed in motor vehicle accidents were not buckled up. Despite Lifebelt's focus on saving lives, the Sharks were not having it.