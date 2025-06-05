How To Clean Your Lawn Mower's Carburetor In Less Than 5 Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who have experienced the frustration of a mower that just refuses to start or struggles to idle, it could be a result of a dirty carburetor. The carburetor is where oxygen and gasoline mix to facilitate the combustion process. On small engines like those found in lawnmowers, the carburetor is found next to the fuel tank near the top of the engine.

Unfortunately, gasoline has a shelf life, with regular gasoline lasting between three and six months. This means that if you've left a mower sitting over the winter with fuel in it, chances are, some of it has broken down and may contain contaminants. This is one of the reasons why preparing your lawn equipment for the winter is so important.

One of the areas affected by fuel contaminants is the part of the carburetor called the bowl, which is where gas is held before mixing with air. The bowl could be full of debris, which won't allow the engine to run properly and will cause innumerable problems. Fortunately, with a few common tools, you can gain access to the carburetor, apply a dedicated spray cleaner, and be mowing within minutes.

