Can The Military's Bradley Fighting Vehicle Destroy A Tank?

The M2 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle, named after World War II General Omar Bradley, is an armored personnel carrier with a lot of victories to its credit that go far beyond its original design plans. It was originally built to transport and support troops on the ground as well as suppress enemy vehicles, including tanks. According to the Kyiv Post, a leaked report from Russia's Ministry of Defense admitted that the Bradley M2A2 variant they studied was far superior in several respects to their own vehicle, the BMP3.

It is an armored vehicle more than capable of taking on enemy main battle tanks, as it sports a TOW anti-tank missile launcher that holds two missiles with an additional seven stored inside the Bradley. The Bradley also has a 7.62mm M240 machine gun for smaller targets and a 25mm Bushmaster chain gun that can be used against other armored vehicles.

The Kyiv Post also noted that the Ukrainian military "have been mightily impressed by the Bradley's ability to withstand mine blasts and anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attacks without crew losses." When first conceived after the Vietnam War, the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle has been a tank killer, as it destroyed more tanks and armored vehicles than the M1 Abrams — arguably one of the best tanks ever made – during the Gulf War.

