Why Do New Tires Have A White Residue? (And How To Get Rid Of It)

Despite the benefit this white residue might offer, it's a good idea to wash it off before you hit the road. After all, jet black tires can add to the looks of your car, and tires with a chalky appearance can ruin that look. Even worse, they can make your vehicle look poorly maintained. Luckily, if you plan to clean your tires, the process is simple. But you must use the right products to protect the rubber from degrading.

To begin your cleaning, you'll need to purchase a degreaser or an all-purpose cleaner like WD-40. It's best that you avoid harsh cleaners like acetone or bleach. While these products might effectively give your tires a black finish, repeated use will dry out and damage the rubber surface. Now, spray your cleaner directly onto the wheel and let it sit for a few minutes. From there, use a dry microfiber cloth to agitate the cleaner and repeat the process in case of stubborn residue.

A word of caution: don't use harsh brushes to scrub off the white residue. As tempting as it might be, these brushes will scratch and damage the rubber, potentially leading to premature wear. And while it is not mandatory, it's a good idea to apply a layer of tire shine to your wheels after washing away the white residue. Not only will this product give your wheels a rich, black finish, but it will also shield your tires from harsh elements like UV rays.

