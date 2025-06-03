Volkswagen Atlas Vs. Subaru Ascent: Which Is Bigger? (And Other Differences, Explained)

If you're looking for a spacious three-row family SUV, you have an abundance of options. There are several vehicles in this class that offer comfortable seating, lots of room for your stuff, and modest all-terrain capability — including the Volkswagen Atlas and Subaru Ascent. They both have enough space for a whole youth basketball team plus gear, but which one is bigger and how else do they differ? From nose to tail, the 2025 Volkswagen Atlas measures 200.7 inches long, while the 2025 Subaru Ascent is slightly shorter at 196.8 inches. Width is similarly close, with the Atlas measuring 78.3 inches wide and the Ascent measuring 76 inches wide. These differences are small, but every little bit matters when you're trying to maneuver or park in crowded city settings.

Advertisement

The two mid-sized SUVs also have similar interior dimensions (legroom and headroom are almost identical) and pricing. If you're looking to find an edge, there's not a lot of separation between the two models, but they do have some differences worth noting. The Subaru, for instance, is one of the focused on off-roading, with 8.7 inches of ground clearance compared to the Atlas' 6.3 inches of clearance. In our review of the Atlas, we found the build quality to be top-notch and seating comfortable in all three rows. The Atlas also offers 20.6 cubic feet of cargo space compared to 17.6 cubic feet for the Ascent. Even though they're closely matched, these are the sorts of small differences that can make one or the other the right car for your needs.

Advertisement