What Was The First Ford Model Powered By An EcoBoost Engine & How Fast Did It Go?

Downsized, turbocharged, and direct injection engines have become a big part of the modern car industry in the wake of ever stricter fuel efficiency laws, and the EcoBoost engine is Ford's own way of supporting the trend, while also cutting its carbon footprint. The original EcoBoost engine, a 3.5-liter V6 supplemented with twin Garrett GT1549L turbochargers, was first introduced in the Ford Taurus SHO in 2009. The two turbochargers push 11 psi of boost, and with that, the engine generates 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque.

The powertrain is mated to an all-wheel drive system and a six-speed automatic transmission. Not surprisingly, the performance of the EcoBoost-powered Ford Taurus SHO is respectable, with the sprint from zero to 60 mph taking 5.2 seconds, according to a Car and Driver test, while the top speed is limited to 133 mph. Then, there's the fuel economy, which is not bad for a high-performance car. In EPA's testing, the 2010 Ford Taurus SHO achieved 17 mpg in the city, 25 mpg on the highway, and 20 mpg in mixed city and highway use. For context, the naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter Duratec V6 engine found in the standard 2010 Ford Taurus model averages between 21 and 22 mpg combined.

Aside from the Taurus SHO, the Blue Oval's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 has powered a broad array of Ford and Lincoln models. These include the Lincoln MKS, Lincoln MKT, Ford Explorer Sport, Ford Police Interceptor Sedan, and many more.

