What Is An Autopen And Can You Tell If One Has Been Used?

Throughout the past century, numerous tasks once thought to be performed solely by human hands have been offloaded onto technology. Various innovations have drastically altered manufacturing, agriculture, and other labor fields in terms of workflow. Not to mention, numerous revolutionary tech inventions have even been rendered obsolete in recent years by this constant advancement. One that has not quite become commonplace yet, but is quickly becoming well-known anyway, is the autopen, also known as a signing machine. Suffice to say, neither of its names leave much to the imagination in terms of its purpose.

Advertisement

In succinct terms, an autopen — technically a brand-specific name and not the given name of all models ever made — is a machine designed to write a preset signature so an actual person doesn't have to. This is ideal for those in positions like politics, where signing multiple documents per day is the norm, making the entire endeavor a bit easier. Dating back to their origins in the early 1800s, these machines feature a mechanical arm attached to a pen held in place, which applies the preset signature onto whatever is situated below. These machines can be adjusted as needed, from small tweaks in size and shape of the signature to replacing it with a new one entirely.

Seeing as it's a machine replicating a person's signature, there's some apprehension toward autopens. First and foremost amongst worries, is it possible to tell if it has been used in the place of a real person?

Advertisement