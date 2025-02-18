What Year Is Joe Biden's Corvette And What Engine Does It Have?

With the conclusion of his term as the president of the United States, Joe Biden has embarked on a new era of life. With considerably more free time than he had in the Oval Office, he can concentrate more on his passion for cars. Throughout his life, the former president has gotten behind the wheels of some remarkable rides, with one of the standoutss being a slick 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Biden's '67 Corvette Stingray — the same Corvette model first man on the Moon Neil Armstrong once had – had a moment at center stage in a 2016 episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," where the then-vice president and the former "Tonight Show" host took an in-depth look at it. Leno explained that the Corvette came packed with a Chevrolet 327 V8 engine with 300 horsepower to boot. To demonstrate just what the car was capable of, Biden was more than happy to surprise Leno — a car lover in his own right — with a quick parking-lot burnout.

And Biden revealed that his '67 Stingray is more than just a remarkable car. It's also ingrained in his family's history.