How Fast Is The Suzuki GSX-R1000 & How Much HP Does It Have?

When one thinks of the best motorcycle brands today, it's difficult not to bring up Japanese automaker Suzuki. The company has released many exciting bikes over the years, including the TL1000R and the Katana, which are two of the most powerful bikes in the manufacturer's catalog, as well as the SV650 and the GSX-R750, which we counted as two of the best Suzuki bikes ever made.

Advertisement

As expected, the company has amassed an impressive following over the decades, owing to the quality of its products and the sheer impact it has had in the motorcycle industry. As such, many have an eye out for all of its new products, like the latest variant of the Suzuki GSX-R1000, which is powered by the same 200 hp, 999cc, inline-4 engine that has featured in the model since its refresh in 2017.

Suzuki debuted the first GSX-R1000 bike in 2001, presenting an ultra-high-performance one-liter motorcycle built from the chassis of a GSX-R750. Over the past 20 years, the GSX-R1000 has undergone numerous improvements, each enabling it to push the limits of a supersport bike's performance. Although Suzuki hasn't disclosed the bike's top speed, bikers have reported that the engine propels the GSX-R1000 to speeds around 186 miles per hour with the company's speed limiter engaged. Let's go over the rest of the GSX-R1000's specs to see how it fits into the broader supersport bike category.

Advertisement