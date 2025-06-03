What Is The Bulge On Tank Guns For?

The bulge found on the turret of a modern tank's main gun is actually a straightforward device that helps to expel the propellant gases released after each round is fired. These fumes are toxic, and if they were to leak back into the crew compartment, they could cause serious health issues for the soldiers operating the tank. Better known as bore evacuators (or fume extractors), these bulges really didn't start appearing until after World War II. It consists of a hollow round chamber that looks very much like a can attached to the main barrel of the gun.

When a round is fired, the propellant gases from the shell are pushed through holes in the barrel and into the evacuator. As that shell leaves the barrel, the hollow space in the bore evacuator creates a pressure differential (the pressure drops), and a vacuum effect then siphons the harmful gas, smoke, and other particulates out the end of the gun that results in the puff of smoke often seen leaving the end of the barrel.

Bore evacuators can be found on a vast number of different Main Battle Tank (MBT) cannons ranging from the standard 120-mm guns found on the U.S.'s formidable M1A2 Abrams, Germany's Leopard 2 MBT, and Britain's Challenger 2 to massive field artillery guns. They're even found worldwide on the 76mm anti-ship missile defense guns used on naval ships (i.e. corvettes and frigates), including Britain's Type 42 Sheffield class destroyer with its 4.5-inch Mark 8 naval gun.

