How Much Is The GM Military Discount & How Does The Company Verify Your Info?
GM is one of many automakers in the U.S. who are committed to giving back when it comes to those who put everything on the line for the sake of the nation, with a special military discount available only to verified service members. This is a small thank you to any service members, past or present, who are considering a new Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, or GMC, and also a clever incentive that might just tempt an eligible service member to pick a GM brand over another.
GM doesn't outline to eligible members a fixed dollar discount, or a certain percentage of discount, as the amount received can vary from sale-to-sale according to those who have benefitted from the discount in the past. For those looking to make use of this special offer on a 2025 Chevrolet Colorado or another model, though, it should be reassuring to learn that the process of having your military service verified looks simple and straightforward. This applies whether you're an active or retired duty member, which means getting your hands on the discount couldn't be easier.
GM's eligibility and verification process for the military discount is both simple and straightforward
A clear and concise definition is given on the GM site as to who is eligible for this discount scheme. The discount is a special offer, available only on eligible new vehicles, which suggests certain models will be excluded, or could be excluded at any given point. A full list of the currently eligible vehicles is available here, with models from each of the four brands featuring. Electrified models such as the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV are included, in addition to popular pickup trucks, such as the 2025 GMC Sierra.
Those eligible for the discount are outlined as "Active Duty members, Reservists, National Guard members, all Veterans and Retirees of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard and their sponsored spouse." Benefiting from this discount isn't as simple as strolling into a GM store, declaring yourself as one of the above, and seeing a nice deduction on your final invoice – there is a process to follow. GM suggests that active duty members should show a Leave & Earnings Statement dated within the last 30 days, or Current Orders, while retired members are provided with a plethora of documents to choose from when verifying their previously held role within the military.
Here's how much you can expect to have deducted when benefiting from GM's military discount
GM does not outline a single percentage or dollar figure when discussing the military discount. This is likely because the amount can change depending on which dealership you are buying from, and what car you are considering. The best way, then, to establish how much discount a service member can expect to receive is by talking to those who have benefited from it in the past.
Some users on Reddit have detailed their experiences, with most remarking they received a $500 discount on a new GM product, although others have claimed to receive a $750 discount. So, when looking to take advantage of this offer, prospective buyers can expect somewhere in the region of $500 to $750, although the truth is you won't know your exact discount until the salesperson outlines it for your specific purchase. Either way, a military discount is always a welcome sign of respect, and a great way for automakers like GM to say thank you to those who have served.