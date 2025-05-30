How Much Is The GM Military Discount & How Does The Company Verify Your Info?

GM is one of many automakers in the U.S. who are committed to giving back when it comes to those who put everything on the line for the sake of the nation, with a special military discount available only to verified service members. This is a small thank you to any service members, past or present, who are considering a new Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick, or GMC, and also a clever incentive that might just tempt an eligible service member to pick a GM brand over another.

Advertisement

GM doesn't outline to eligible members a fixed dollar discount, or a certain percentage of discount, as the amount received can vary from sale-to-sale according to those who have benefitted from the discount in the past. For those looking to make use of this special offer on a 2025 Chevrolet Colorado or another model, though, it should be reassuring to learn that the process of having your military service verified looks simple and straightforward. This applies whether you're an active or retired duty member, which means getting your hands on the discount couldn't be easier.