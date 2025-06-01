What Happened To Voyage Air Guitar From Shark Tank Season 1?

The sad reality of owning a guitar is that you can't take it with you everywhere. This dilemma ultimately drove entrepreneur Jeff Cohen to create the one and only Voyage Air Guitar, which would eventually make quite a splash on Season 1 of "Shark Tank."

At first glance, the Voyage Air Guitar appears no different than any other instrument of its type. What sets them apart is a special hinge apparatus located at the base of the guitar's neck, which allows it to fold and easily stow away in a special backpack. This greatly reduces the length of the instrument, making it easier to take in car trunks, overhead cabins, and even bikes. Cohen came up with the idea during his days as a guitar collector after meeting a craftsperson who suggested a hybrid of a neck-bolted and dovetail neck guitar to create a foldable guitar.

Eventually, Cohen's company landed him an appearance on the third episode of "Shark Tank," along with his son Josh. The product was certainly tantalizing to the Sharks, who largely saw the vast licensing potential for the technology. However, Cohen's stubbornness put him at odds with the investors, particularly Kevin O'Leary, resulting in no deal being made. But if the sharks thought that it would be the last they ever heard from Cohen, they were in for a surprise.

