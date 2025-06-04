Can You Put A 6.7 Turbo On A 5.9 Cummins?

If you're an owner of a 5.9-liter Cummins, you might've wondered how to close the gap between your engine and the more modern 6.7-liter Cummins. Naturally, this question leads directly to the turbocharger. The 6.7-liter comes factory-equipped with a Variable Geometry Turbo (VGT), while the 5.9 uses a much simpler Fixed Geometry Turbo (FGT). It might sound wild, but it's worth asking: Can you install a 6.7-liter turbo on your 5.9 Cummins? Unbelievably, the answer is yes — and it's actually not all that wild, either.

Advertisement

Today's aftermarket options make it possible to install a VGT onto the 5.9-liter engine instead of a 6.7-liter. Companies like BD Diesel Performance have even developed kits so you can do it yourself, like the Howler VGT series, designed specifically for 2003-2007 Dodge trucks with the 5.9 Cummins. These kits include everything you need for turbocharging the engine – plus a controller system that allows the VGT to work properly with your truck's systems, no factory tuning or extensive modification needed.