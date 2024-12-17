Common Problems With The 5.9 Cummins, According To Owners

Cummins diesel engines and the Ram truck combined forces some years ago, creating what some would describe as the best partnership since peanut butter and jelly. The first-gen Cummins engines cost a pretty penny today, and it's because these 5.9-liter diesels were fantastic, along with being so influential to the industry.

Advertisement

Just how much torque does a 5.9 Cummins engine have? The specifications were impressive back in the late 80s and only improved to the point that when the 5.9 Cummins was replaced in 2007 with the 6.7-liter, it offered an additional 210 pound-feet of torque over its predecessors. In fact, fans say these iterations are among the best years for Cummins diesel engines.

Naturally, no engine is perfect, and while revered, the 5.9-liter Cummins does have some notable weaknesses, as described by owners. Examples of widely reported problems include the killer dowel pin and injector failures.