Yes, Diesel Engine Lawn Mowers Exist, But Do They Last Longer Than Gas-Powered Models?

Anyone looking to maximize the longevity of their mower might want to consider switching to diesel, as the general consensus is that diesel mower engines can last longer than their gas-powered counterparts. Exactly how long a diesel engine will last will vary considerably based on usage and maintenance. In order to make a diesel mower worthwhile from a cost perspective, you'll need to use it a lot. In an interview with Landscape Management, one lawn care business owner suggested that 1,000 hours of annual use was necessary to make a diesel mower a worthwhile purchase compared to a gas-powered mower.

At those usage levels, longevity only forms part of the equation when determining whether a mower is worthwhile. Equally important is its reliability and maintenance costs, and that's where a diesel mower can be a mixed bag. Diesel mowers often require less maintenance than gas-powered mowers, but they can potentially cost more to fix if they go wrong.

So, while a diesel mower can potentially deliver more mowing hours across its lifetime than a gas mower, they're only good value for buyers who rack up very high annual mowing hours in the first place. Buyers looking for a long-lasting mower for home use will probably be better suited to a gas-powered mower, or even a powerful electric lawn mower. There are plenty of highly rated gas and electric zero-turn mowers to choose from, and most of them will cost far less than a diesel mower.

