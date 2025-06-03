Can You Take A Milwaukee Packout On A Plane?

When it comes to Milwaukee's Packout line of storage containers, versatility is the name of the game. You can stack them as you see fit, and squeeze a host of different tools within them for effective storage. Not to mention, they're excellent when it comes to moving tools from job to job. There are even a host of cool Milwaukee Packout mods worth checking out, if you want to get even more out of the system. Better yet, if you're looking to do some long-distance traveling and want to take your Packout with you, you're more than able to do so.

In recent decades, airlines and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) have become more thorough about what they allow in the air. Thus, one might think that such a massive, heavy-duty item as a Milwaukee Packout box would be a no-go on a plane. As it turns out, it's entirely possible to bring such a container along for your trip like any other suitcase. Given the size of most containers, they're not ideal for carry-on purposes, though they're a good alternative for more traditional forms of checked luggage. They lock, are undoubtedly durable, and many have wheels, after all.

With all of that said, there are a few reasons why you might not want to bring your Milwaukee Packout case, or cases, on a plane. That is, unless you don't mind paying up.

