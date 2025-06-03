You Can Buy ATV And UTV Tires At Costco (But There's A Catch)

Costco offers its members a huge variety of products and services, from affordable car insurance plans to its traditional bulk packs of everyday essentials. If you're careful, you can save significant amounts of money buying at Costco compared to other retailers, although not everything that the retailer sells is worth buying.

Among those products that might not be such a great deal are the retailer's range of vehicle tires. Costco is renowned for its budget-friendly prices, but after comparing Costco's tire prices to its competition, we found that its prices often weren't any cheaper than two leading tire shops. In some cases, Costco even worked out slightly more expensive.

One thing it's difficult to fault Costco for is the range of tires that it offers for all kinds of vehicles. As well as car and truck tires, it also sells ATV and UTV tires. However, while you can buy them, the catch is that you won't be able to get your new tires fitted to your vehicle. Costco's Tire Centers will fit car and truck tires, but they won't fit ATV or UTV tires.

