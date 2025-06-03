You Can Buy ATV And UTV Tires At Costco (But There's A Catch)
Costco offers its members a huge variety of products and services, from affordable car insurance plans to its traditional bulk packs of everyday essentials. If you're careful, you can save significant amounts of money buying at Costco compared to other retailers, although not everything that the retailer sells is worth buying.
Among those products that might not be such a great deal are the retailer's range of vehicle tires. Costco is renowned for its budget-friendly prices, but after comparing Costco's tire prices to its competition, we found that its prices often weren't any cheaper than two leading tire shops. In some cases, Costco even worked out slightly more expensive.
One thing it's difficult to fault Costco for is the range of tires that it offers for all kinds of vehicles. As well as car and truck tires, it also sells ATV and UTV tires. However, while you can buy them, the catch is that you won't be able to get your new tires fitted to your vehicle. Costco's Tire Centers will fit car and truck tires, but they won't fit ATV or UTV tires.
What are the downsides of buying Costco ATV and UTV tires?
While you can buy ATV tires from Costco, you can't get them fitted at one of the brand's Tire Centers, even if you bought them from a store. If you buy the tires online from Costco's website, there's no option to pick them up at a store either. Instead, they'll need to be shipped straight to your house. The same rules also apply to golf cart tires.
The rules for fitting UTV tires are very similar. Costco doesn't offer fitting services for road-going UTV tires, so you'll need to fit them yourself. Plus, depending on what kind of tires you're looking for, there's no guarantee that Costco will stock what you need. Stock in physical locations can vary, but at the time of writing, there are no dedicated UTV tires that are available to buy from Costco's website.
Given that the stock of some tires might be inconsistent and there's no way to get either ATV or UTV tires fitted to your vehicle, it might be wise to think twice about buying tires from Costco. At the very least, make sure you compare tire prices from other retailers and are ready to fit the tires yourself before heading to a store.