How Thick Should A Brake Rotor Be? (And How Do You Measure It?)

Your brake rotors are simple yet critical parts of your vehicle's stopping power. Unfortunately, not many people bother checking or maintaining them. Let's be honest, folks: When was the last time you checked your brake rotors? If your answer is a blank stare, then it is important to note that, like your brake pads, the rotors' thickness often determines how long they can go. And since they are a serviceable part of the braking system, they'll need to be swapped out when they get to their minimum thickness.

With that in mind, knowing your vehicle's brake rotor thickness isn't just responsible car maintenance — it is a security essential. You might not know it yet, but excessively worn-out brake rotors could be the difference between a crash and a fender bender. Normal rotor thickness ranges between 8 and 30 millimeters, and experts recommend changing the brake rotors every 50,000 to 75,000 miles. A good rule of thumb is to check them for wear every time you replace your brake pads or service your vehicle's braking system.