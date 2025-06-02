What Kind Of Engine Oil Do Airplanes Use? (And Why You Can't Use It In Your Car)

No matter whether you run car, motorcycle, boat, or airplane, one common fact binding all these vehicles is that their engines all need oil. An internal combustion engine running at speed is a violent place, and that's largely due to all the moving parts within an engine. Parts like the pistons, valvetrain, camshaft(s), and crankshaft rotate at several thousand revolutions per minute. Without lubrication, these components would rub on the metalwork comprising the engine and the fasteners holding everything in place, generating an incredible amount of friction and eventually seizing the engine.

Advertisement

Each type of engine works best with a certain kind of oil, and aircraft engines are no different in this regard. While some aircraft use car engines like converted Volkswagen air-cooled powerplants, the majority of piston-powered planes use aircraft-specific engines, such as the Cessna 172's Continental or Lycoming units. Unlike regular car motor oil, these aircraft-specific engines utilize specialized aviation oil, produced by major oil companies like Shell and Phillips. There are two major types of oil in common usage: piston and turbine oil, for use in traditional reciprocating-piston and turbine-powered engines like jets, respectively.

Unlike automotive oils, aviation oils are usually ashless and don't have metallic additives or anti-wear detergents, both of which can damage the internals of aircraft engines. As such, putting aviation oil in a car engine is not recommended, as it may lead to premature wear. Let's discuss the specifics of why that is and the various needs of each engine type.

Advertisement