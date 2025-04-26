3 Cheap Motor Oils That Actually Work

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For an engine to work efficiently (or work at all, for that matter), one factor that has a huge bearing is the engine oil. This miracle liquid lubricates, cools, and cleans as it works. This is a lot to ask for from a liquid that many of us barely spare a second thought. When choosing an engine oil, there are plenty of great oil brands to choose from. But what if you're looking to save a few bucks? How do you choose a cheap engine oil that won't break the bank or your engine?

While it's never a good idea to put poor-quality oil in your engine, there are some cheaper motor oils that actually work (although you should always make sure they comply with your engine's specifications.) Some budget-friendly oils offer impressive performance and can help to keep your engine running smoothly, efficiently, and reliably. However, not all oils are ideal for every situation. For example, some perform better in colder temperatures, and others have better anti-wear properties. This article looks at three cheap engine oils that are rated 15W-40 (the "W" stands for winter) and when they're worth considering.