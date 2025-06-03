How A Miscalculation Gave The Royal Navy A Dangerously Unstable Warship

In 1938, with war looming, the British Royal Navy rushed to fill a gap in its convoy escort capabilities. The result was the Hunt-class destroyers, ships meant to guard slow-moving merchant convoys from submarines and aircraft. But a crucial miscalculation during the design phase nearly turned these ships into a disaster.

The problem began with the decision to base the new escort design on HMS Bittern (wonder why British ships have HMS in their names), a sloop with solid seakeeping but never intended for high-speed escort duties. The designers narrowed the beam and shortened the draught while also increasing engine power to hit 30 knots. Then they mounted three twin 4-inch gun turrets on top, heavy equipment meant for anti-aircraft defense. That mix should have raised red flags, but it didn't.

When HMS Atherstone (the first of the Hunt-class) was completed in early 1940, tests revealed a major issue: she was dangerously unstable. The ship had problems with its center of buoyancy, which is one of the principal forces behind why ships float and rolled badly in moderate seas. In short, she was prone to capsizing. An investigation revealed the design team had mistakenly calculated the center of gravity based on a figure of 7 feet instead of the actual 17 feet. That 10-foot error left out an enormous amount of weight below the waterline.

By the time this was discovered, 20 ships were already ordered or under construction. The mistake wasn't just a math error, it was a system failure that exposed how overstretched and unsupervised Britain's naval architects had become.