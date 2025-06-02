Is It Worth Getting The Allstate Protection Plan For Costco Electronics? Here's What Buyers Say

As one of the most well-known wholesale clubs around today, Costco has built a reputation as quite a one-stop shop. You can find an incredibly wide array of essential and non-essential items within its walls. Groceries, toys, car parts, you name it, the store likely has something in stock for you. Not to mention, it even offers gas and, as such rides have become more common, numerous Costco locations have added EV charging stations. On top of all of this, Costco has a range of services pertaining to its products that can sweeten the deal for those debating if they should get a membership.

Advertisement

One such service connects to the range of electronics Costco offers at its stores. As anyone could tell you, electronics can be finicky, and the last thing you want to do is buy a computer, television, or similar pricey item with no protection. That's where the Allstate Protection Plans through Costco come in, allowing you to submit claims 24/7, have items replaced if they fail with normal use, have them covered for spills, drops, and other mishaps depending on the plan, or potentially have your items repaired. If you make an electronics purchase, they can be added on at multiple-year intervals and range in price based on the item. Of course, the question is, are these protection plans worth it?

Advertisement

On paper, these Allstate Protection Plans through Costco seem like no-brainers. As far as what customers who've purchased and used them think, the general consensus is that they're well worth the added cost.