How to transfer ownership of a used Dell laptop

When buying or selling used electronics like computers, it's not always just a matter of packing it up and shipping it off to the buyer and washing your hands of it or sitting around waiting for your new device to arrive. Often, there's a process that must be followed to ensure the new owner has full access to support, warranty services, and essential account features. There are lots of advantages that come with buying a laptop used: primarily, you get to save money, and if all goes well, you'll end up with a good computer for a lot less than the original price. On the other hand, if you're the seller, you get to recoup some of your original investment — money that you could put toward buying a Dell laptop good enough to beat the M3 MacBook, according to our tests.

If a used Dell laptop is the device you're looking to buy or sell, you'll need to go through Dell's ownership transfer process to make things official. You don't want to skip this step because completing it ensures the laptop is registered in your name and eligible for warranty support (if applicable), something that's very important if you're the buyer. If something goes wrong down the line, having the laptop in the correct owner's name will help Dell assist them more quickly. Without that transfer, the new owner could run into issues verifying they're entitled to Dell technical support or any remaining warranty, especially if the original owner's information is still tied to the device.