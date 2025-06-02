What Happened To SoundBender From Shark Tank Season 4?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While many "Shark Tank" tech contestants show promise, there's almost always a blatant weakness to their pitch, from the logistical issues of Season 7's Clean Cube to the unsatisfactory responses from the founder of Season 15's Da Vinci Eye. But every now and then, an entrepreneur will take the stage who checks off all the boxes. Among them was Rabbi Moshe Weiss, who appeared on the show's fourth season to pitch his product, SoundBender. The powerless magnetic sound amplifier is designed to cup around an iPad's speaker to better enhance any sound and direct it towards the listener.

Advertisement

Prior to the creation of SoundBender, the Minnesota native founded the Yeshiva High School of the Twin Cities. Following the school's closing during the recession, Weiss was gifted an iPad to cheer him up. He fell in love with the tablet, but found it difficult to hear while activity was going on at home, often resorting to cupping his hands around the speaker to pick up sound. This gave him the idea for what would become SoundBender and after developing a makeshift prototype, Weiss made it his mission to make the product a reality. Throughout 2012, he launched two successful Kickstarter campaigns that raised a combined total of over $18,000.

Weiss eventually appeared on "Shark Tank" Season 4, Episode 14. His infectious enthusiasm, effective product, and knowledgeable approach were enough to gain the interest of Daymond John and the two struck a deal. Much success followed before an unexpected tragedy cut the company's life short. Keep on reading to learn more about SoundBender's time during and after "Shark Tank."

Advertisement