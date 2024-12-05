3 Great Non-Apple Accessories For The iPad

Apple introduced a nano-textured glass option during its "Let Loose" event in May 2024, but it's limited to the iPad Pro, and only for the 1TB or 2TB models. Not everyone has those models, so for those looking for an alternative, the Paperlike screen protector is an excellent option. I've used it for years, and its texture provides just the right amount of friction, mimicking the feel of writing on paper and preventing your stylus from sliding too smoothly.

Advertisement

That said, the Paperlike isn't perfect. It does have mixed reviews on Amazon, with some listings rating higher depending on the iPad model. Many users, including myself, love the writing experience it provides, but the most common complaint is the difficult installation process. While these reviews aren't wrong, the trick with such protectors is to follow the company's instructions closely and take your time, but this is understandably frustrating for some users. The protector itself is also more prone to scratches than tempered glass alternatives.

The price of a Paperlike screen protector depends on your iPad model, but for reference, the Paperlike 2.1 (2-Pack) for the 13-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air is priced at $44.99 on Amazon. The package includes two protectors and all necessary application tools like cleaning wipes, guide stickers, dust absorbers, and a microfiber cloth. While it's priced higher than most protectors you'll find, I personally think the cost is worth it for the enhanced writing and drawing experience. If you're willing to put in the effort for installation and rely heavily on a stylus, like for taking notes or drawing, I believe the Paperlike is a worthwhile investment. But it's not necessary for everyone, especially if you don't need the paper-like feel.

Advertisement