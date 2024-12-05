3 Great Non-Apple Accessories For The iPad
When the first 9.7-inch iPad debuted in January 2010, many didn't immediately see its appeal. After all, it seemed like nothing more than a larger version of an iPhone. However, over the years, the iPad has not only retained its lightweight, portable design and intuitive interface, but it's also become significantly more powerful. Today's iPads are equipped with Apple's cutting-edge silicon chips, the same processors that power Macs, which means they can handle almost any task a regular MacBook can perform.
Apple has consistently directed its efforts toward improving user experience and making the iPad more customizable. For instance, iPadOS 18 now allows you to place app icons and widgets wherever you'd like to on your Home Screen. However, customization doesn't stop with software.
Many of us are always on the lookout for ways to personalize our iPads with accessories that not only enhance its appearance and make it uniquely ours but also boost its functionality. While Apple offers a wide range of accessories, their high price tags are enough to leave a dent in anyone's wallet. So, here are three great non-Apple accessories we'd recommend investing in right away.
The Paperlike Screen Protector is great for stylus users
Apple introduced a nano-textured glass option during its "Let Loose" event in May 2024, but it's limited to the iPad Pro, and only for the 1TB or 2TB models. Not everyone has those models, so for those looking for an alternative, the Paperlike screen protector is an excellent option. I've used it for years, and its texture provides just the right amount of friction, mimicking the feel of writing on paper and preventing your stylus from sliding too smoothly.
That said, the Paperlike isn't perfect. It does have mixed reviews on Amazon, with some listings rating higher depending on the iPad model. Many users, including myself, love the writing experience it provides, but the most common complaint is the difficult installation process. While these reviews aren't wrong, the trick with such protectors is to follow the company's instructions closely and take your time, but this is understandably frustrating for some users. The protector itself is also more prone to scratches than tempered glass alternatives.
The price of a Paperlike screen protector depends on your iPad model, but for reference, the Paperlike 2.1 (2-Pack) for the 13-inch iPad Pro or iPad Air is priced at $44.99 on Amazon. The package includes two protectors and all necessary application tools like cleaning wipes, guide stickers, dust absorbers, and a microfiber cloth. While it's priced higher than most protectors you'll find, I personally think the cost is worth it for the enhanced writing and drawing experience. If you're willing to put in the effort for installation and rely heavily on a stylus, like for taking notes or drawing, I believe the Paperlike is a worthwhile investment. But it's not necessary for everyone, especially if you don't need the paper-like feel.
The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard is solid and portable
While the iPad has a built-in touch keyboard, using it for extended periods is far from ideal. If you're someone who frequently writes essays or takes extensive notes on your iPad, there's no better accessory for you than a wireless Bluetooth keyboard. Apple offers official keyboard cases like the Magic Keyboard and the Smart Keyboard Folio, but their price tags tend to raise eyebrows, and understandably so. Instead of spending hundreds of dollars on an Apple keyboard, you can go for a more affordable keyboard alternative for the iPad Pro, like the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s, which offers excellent functionality at a fraction of the price.
The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s retails for $39.99 on Amazon but regularly goes on sale both there and on Logitech's website. The keyboard is available in three different colors: Tonal Rose, Tonal White, and Tonal Graphite. One of the main reasons I didn't opt for one of Apple's iPad keyboards is that they aren't fully foldable or removable. Ultimately, this makes switching between tasks, like taking notes with a stylus and typing with a keyboard, a hassle. That isn't an issue with this Logitech model, which is a separate, fully wireless keyboard. Additionally, it supports all the keyboard shortcuts available on Apple's official Magic Keyboards. The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 features Easy-Switch buttons, allowing you to seamlessly switch between up to three devices with just a press.
The Logitech keyboard is slightly thicker than Apple's iPad keyboards, with a depth of 0.63 inches. Still, it's compact enough to slip into my backpack without feeling bulky. It also boasts a solid 4.3-star rating on Amazon across more than 600 reviews. At its price point, it offers incredible value and is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking a budget-friendly option without sacrificing functionality.
The Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil is perfect for taking notes
While a wireless keyboard may be sufficient if all you're looking to do on your iPad is typing, you'll eventually need a stylus if you need to take handwritten notes or annotate PDFs. Apple currently sells four different Apple Pencil models: the first and second generation, the USB-C version, and the Pro. Since most iPads are now quite expensive, many users are reluctant to spend heavily on a stylus. While the Apple Pencil USB-C is priced at a more affordable $79, it lacks many features found on the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil Pro.
If you don't want to spend so much on one of the other Apple Pencil models, you're better off opting for an Apple Pencil alternative, like the Logitech Crayon. Two different models are available currently, the Logitech Crayon (USB-C) and the Logitech Crayon (Lightning), both normally priced at $69.99. The former has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from hundreds of reviews.
They offer up to 7 hours of active writing time and automatically turn off after thirty minutes of inactivity. The Logitech Crayon features palm rejection technology, ensuring only stylus input is registered. It also lets you adjust line thickness by tilting the pencil. Having used both the Apple Pencil and the Logitech Crayon, I find the latter more comfortable to hold and write with. I've never noticed any lag while using the Crayon, which is a common issue with other Apple Pencil alternatives.
The Logitech Crayon lacks pressure sensitivity, so it may not be suitable for detailed digital art. However, for note-taking and annotation, you won't find a better option at this price point.
How we chose these products
When shortlisting non-Apple products for this list, we focused on those with a large number of satisfied users and prioritized products with strong ratings. For items that had mixed reviews, we weighed both the positive and negative comments to ensure they still offered solid value and performance for most users. I've also purchased and heavily used all three items on this list with my fifth-generation iPad Air.