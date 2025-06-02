How Many USB Ports Does Your Motherboard Have? Here's How To Check

If you're not sure you're getting an accurate number of ports from just looking at the case or otherwise feel uncomfortable with messing with your PC's physical elements, don't worry — there are digital ways to count up your motherboard's USB ports as well. These can be especially helpful if one or more of your USB ports aren't working and you need to run diagnostics, or you need to fix a missing device driver.

Advertisement

The first thing you can do is look up your motherboard's specs online. If you know your motherboard's manufacturer and precise model number, you should be able to find a listing for it on an online store or the manufacturer's website, which will indicate the number of ports the motherboard has. You can find the model number on the box the motherboard came in, the page from the store you bought it from, or printed on the motherboard itself. If you happen to have a physical manual for your motherboard, that should have the info as well.

If you don't have the necessary details on your motherboard for a lookup, you can also check USB ports in your Windows Device Manager. In Windows 11, just open your Settings, type "Device Manager" in the search bar, and click the first result. In this window, find and expand the Universal Serial Bus controllers line. Your USB ports may have names like "controller," "composite device," or "root hub." However many of those are in that list, that's how many active USB ports you have.

Advertisement