Who Owns Rezvani Motors And Where Are The Cars Made?

The automobile industry has always been filled with unique vehicles that continually push the boundaries of what cars can do. From distinctive vehicles like the Acura NSX and Porsche 918 Spyder Concept, both of which evolved from concept cars into full production, to powerful earthmoving machines such as the Caterpillar 797, which features Michelin's 159-inch XDR 59/80R63 tires — regarded as the world's largest tire – the possibilities are endless in this industry. However, when discussing companies that consistently offer something unique, we have to mention Rezvani Motors. The company is owned by founder and CEO Ferris Rezvani, and produces some of the most interesting high-performance sports cars and extreme utility vehicles.

Rezvani has been making a name for itself with its military-esque trucks, some of which, like the Tank Military Edition, come with bulletproof windows, body armor, and underside explosive protection, to name a few. Others, like the seven-seater Vengeance, represent the perfect blend of military and luxury, boasting over 20 security features to ensure your safety while driving.

The company's sports cars are equally impressive. The Rezvani Beast has been turning heads for over a decade. The 2025 variant, equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 that generates 1,000 horsepower, offers security options like pepper spray dispensers and electrified door handles. The company makes its vehicles in the U.S., specifically in Santa Ana, California. Let's discuss.

