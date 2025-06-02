Who Owns Rezvani Motors And Where Are The Cars Made?
The automobile industry has always been filled with unique vehicles that continually push the boundaries of what cars can do. From distinctive vehicles like the Acura NSX and Porsche 918 Spyder Concept, both of which evolved from concept cars into full production, to powerful earthmoving machines such as the Caterpillar 797, which features Michelin's 159-inch XDR 59/80R63 tires — regarded as the world's largest tire – the possibilities are endless in this industry. However, when discussing companies that consistently offer something unique, we have to mention Rezvani Motors. The company is owned by founder and CEO Ferris Rezvani, and produces some of the most interesting high-performance sports cars and extreme utility vehicles.
Rezvani has been making a name for itself with its military-esque trucks, some of which, like the Tank Military Edition, come with bulletproof windows, body armor, and underside explosive protection, to name a few. Others, like the seven-seater Vengeance, represent the perfect blend of military and luxury, boasting over 20 security features to ensure your safety while driving.
The company's sports cars are equally impressive. The Rezvani Beast has been turning heads for over a decade. The 2025 variant, equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 that generates 1,000 horsepower, offers security options like pepper spray dispensers and electrified door handles. The company makes its vehicles in the U.S., specifically in Santa Ana, California. Let's discuss.
It should feel like you're flying a fighter jet
Rezvani Motors is a relatively young company with a relatively interesting story. According to the Rezvani website, Ferris Rezvani was inspired by F-4 fighter jets when developing the overall concept of what he wanted his company's cars to bring to the table. He'd grown up watching his father fly the famed aircraft, aspiring to be a pilot just like him when he grew up.
He hoped that any driver who drove his cars would experience the same thrill that usually accompanies flying these jets. He would ultimately incorporate his passion for aviation into the company's emblem, which showcases wings unfurling from a steering wheel with two stripes in the center.
Rezvani would debut its first car, the Beast, in 2015, which was based on the Ariel Atom, and came in two variants. The first, the Rezvani Beast 300, had up to 315 horsepower, while the second, the Beast 500, could produce 500 horsepower. That same year, the company would show the Beast X, rated at a staggering 700 horsepower.
These cars would be known for their light weight, sporty design, and the use of high-end materials, appealing to anyone seeking a speedster that is relatively cheaper than the typical supercar or hypercar. However, that didn't mean that these cars were inexpensive. The original Beast 300 had an MSRP of $130,000, while the Beast 500 sold for $165,000, and the Beast X variant retailed at a much steeper $325,000.
Rezvani offers six models for 2025
Rezvani has been building on what the Beast established ten years ago, a high-end out-of-the-box vehicle that performs just as well as today's heavy hitters but at a fraction of the price. The company's CEO already stated that its goal is to make its vehicles "available at a more reasonable price," since "world-class design doesn't have to cost $1 million." This year, the company offers six models, each with a unique twist.
The most notable of the bunch is, of course, the Beast, which has a starting price of $585,000. However, Rezvani also has the Knight, which is essentially an armored Lamborghini Urus with a twin-turbo V8 that pushes out 800 horsepower.
Other offerings in the company's catalog include the luxurious yet military-focused Vengeance, priced at $285,000, the off-road, tactical Tank, which is listed for $175,000, the security feature-packed Tank Military Edition, which goes for $259,000, and finally, the Retro RR1, which is built from a variant of the Porsche 911. Rezvani offers different prices if you bring your own vehicle, such as an Urus, to install the upgrade.