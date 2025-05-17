What Is The Largest Tire In The World And How Much Does It Cost?
When it comes to vehicles, the engine is often the most critical component in a car. You need a good powerplant that can generate all the energy needed to move your vehicle from one point to another. Equally important are aspects such as the transmission, brakes, and tires, the latter of which is often among the last vehicle parts to come to mind for a car enthusiast. Tires are one of the most essential elements of a vehicle, as no amount of horsepower will move a car without wheels. As such, there are countless tires to choose from, each specialized to conquer a niche or act as a jack of all trades. Consequently, there are numerous tire brands in today's market, each focused on producing the best tire for your driving needs. Among these is Michelin, which makes the Michelin XDR 59/80R63, regarded as the world's largest tire.
The XDR tires have always been known to be some of the best wheels for mining and quarrying activities, particularly when conditions are harsh and durability, protection, and traction are essential. While these wheels may not fit your Miata or vintage GTO, they will certainly fit an open-pit mining vehicle such as a Caterpillar 797. Let's examine the tire's specifications, features, and potential costs for today.
A massive price tag for a massive tire
While Michelin was established in 1889 by brothers Édouard and André Michelin, it wasn't until 1959 that the company introduced its first radial earthmover tire, engineered specifically for the mining industry. The company continued refining its product over the years, even announcing the industry's first 63-inch tire in 1995, which expanded the capabilities of mining equipment. As for the XDR 59/80R63, Michelin announced it in 2010, offering a tire meant for trucks that haul up to 400 tons of material. The XDR4 Extra Load version of the tire weighs 11795 pounds, easily more than five pounds. To put that in perspective, the 2025 variant of the Miata you were considering to equip these tires on weighs just over one ton.
The XDR 59/80R63 other dimensions include an overall diameter of 159 inches and a section width of 59 inches. The wheel boasts a 3.93-inch tread depth with a loaded radius of 68.38 inches. In 2012, Michelin sold one of these beauties for about $42,500($59,197.79 today). But is it really worth the price?
The tire features a few improvements that make it ideal for mining
For a starting price of $30,515, you can get a brand new 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport Manual package rated at 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. However, add approximately another $29,000 to that, and you can consider yourself a proud owner of just one XDR 59/80R63 tire. Michelin has introduced several innovative features to the wheel, making the tire worthy of its price, particularly for those in the mining industry. First, the wheel's new innovative tread pattern features more space between the shoulder circular cavities and lugs for improved heat resistance and adhesion. The tire's overall traction has also improved thanks to the new pattern. The tire's rubber compound is also more durable due to its improved wear resistance, making it an economical choice where cost savings are key. The rubber compound, combined with the new tread pattern, also offers increased thermal capacity, resulting in a cooler running temperature than its older versions.
The XDR 59/80R63 is an impressive tire to behold. It is quite large, in fact, the largest tire in the world. But don't let that deter you from acquiring a few and seeing if you can give your car the wheel upgrade you believe will make it stand out more.