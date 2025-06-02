Which Tanks Did The US Use Before The M1 Abrams?

For decades, the M1 Abrams has reigned supreme as an enduring symbol of American military might, and a benchmark for main battle tanks worldwide. Born from the need for a highly mobile and powerful armored platform, the M1 Abrams first entered service in 1980 with the U.S. Army, and has consistently been upgraded to meet the ever-changing demands of modern warfare.

Built by General Dynamics Land Systems, this battle tank is named after General Creighton Abrams — a highly decorated tank commander, and chief of staff of the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1974. The M1 Abrams is essentially a heavily armored vehicle built around formidable firepower that includes a 120mm Smooth Bore cannon, a 7.62mm M240 coaxial machine gun, and a .50-caliber M2 machine gun.

The M1 Abrams is a veteran of many conflicts, fully deserving of its status as a military icon. However, before it stormed onto the scene, the U.S. had other battle tanks it actively waged war with or used as a deterrence force. There was the M60 Patton, a mainstay of the Cold War era. Even earlier, the U.S. fielded armored tanks like the M26 Pershing and M551 Sheridan in the Korean War and the Vietnam War, respectively. The tanks played crucial roles in these conflicts, helping shape the evolution of armored warfare and ultimately paving the way for the development of the M1 Abrams.

