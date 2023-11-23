Why The M551 Sheridan One Of The Most Polarizing Tanks The U.S. Ever Made

If you've ever delved into the curious world of Amazon user reviews, you'll know just how much opinions can differ on the very same thing. It's extraordinary and can apply to anything, from same-day-delivery toothbrushes to a certain tank fielded by the United States.

Some models to come out of the country, like the ever-enduring M1 Abrams, have achieved an iconic status. Reliability, weapon potency, and defensive capability are some of the traits that define a great tank, but it's not as simple as that. Light tanks, after all, aren't designed around defense, but greater mobility than their sturdier yet comparatively more sluggish counterparts.

It seemed to prove particularly difficult to define the role of a light tank and to field a consistently excellent one. The U.S. Army's final light tank was the M551 Sheridan, a truly unique weapon. Though it certainly wasn't without its great strengths, it also had shortcomings in some key areas. Let's take a look at the best and worst of the Sheridan, and exactly why it's so polarizing.