2024 May Be The Ford Mustang's Worst Year Of All Time - Here's Why

The Mustang has always made its bones by being accessible to all types of car buyers. Every generation of the iconic pony car has gone through lots of changes since the 1960s, but the youth market has always been a big driver of Mustang popularity. Even as recently as a decade ago, a young person in their 20s or 30s could more easily justify the purchase of a $25,000 Mustang Ecoboost or $35,000 Mustang GT as one of their first new-car purchases.

Today, the average person who can afford a $35,000 base Mustang or $47,000 Mustang GT is likely at a different spot in life. They may have kids to haul around, Costco runs to make, and lifestyles that just aren't a good fit for a pricey two-door car with a small backseat.

Things might not be going great on the sales front for the Mustang right now, but the good news is that Ford has always done a good job of adapting to the market and evolving the Mustang, even as its competitors have given up and abandoned the market.

Sure, there's the Mustang Mach-E to carry on the name to a new generation of buyers, but the "real" Mustang is a car worth fighting for. Though it was expensive, we found the 2024 Mustang GT to deliver a fantastic driving experience, and we would like to see the car stick around. For people who love cars and love driving, America with a V8 Mustang is a lot better than America without one.

