GPU Fan Not Spinning? This Could Be Why

The graphics card in your PC does a lot of heavy lifting when you're gaming, editing videos, or doing anything that pushes your system. During these activities, the GPU's fans kick in to keep it from overheating and to maintain optimal performance. This helps keep your PC cool and can even extend the lifespan of your graphics card. But what if your GPU fans don't spin at all?

For starters, GPU fans aren't meant to run all the time. Most modern graphics cards are built to handle light workloads or lower temperatures without turning the fans on. This not only saves energy but also keeps your system quieter. So, if you're using your PC for just browsing the web or checking your emails, it's completely normal for GPU fans to stay off.

If you want to check if your GPU fans are working properly, try running a graphics-heavy game or a stress test with a tool like FurMark. You should see the fans start spinning as the graphics card heats up, which means everything is working as it should. However, if your GPU fans don't spin even under load, you may be dealing with another issue.

