Why Some Cars Have Gas Caps On The Left (And Others Have Them On The Right)

One of the most confusing aspects of refueling, other than some new cars not having gas caps at all, is the inconsistency of the fuel door placement. They are either on the left or right side of the vehicle, even for cars originating from the same manufacturer. This can become a frustrating ordeal, especially if you're renting or borrowing a car where the gas cap is located on the opposite side of what you're accustomed to with your vehicle. So what's the reason for manufacturers making such a switch up?

The origins of this design goes back to the earliest days of the automobile. Back then, it was standard practice for car fuel doors to be located on the back of the car behind the license plate. At the time, it was viewed as the most convenient way for drivers to fill up as they could do so comfortably from either side of the vehicle. However, the safety of this placement would come under scrutiny as time went on. In the instance of a rear-end collision, having the gas tank be ruptured could lead to fires or even explosions. Given how common this accident type is, it became mandatory for all cars to have their fuel doors located on the side.

The fuel door will always be on the widest section of your car, as this keeps it separate from fuel lines and wiring. However, no regulation is in place regarding which side this must be on. Still, that hasn't stopped people from presenting strong theories as to why.

