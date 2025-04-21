Why Don't Some New Cars Come With Gas Caps Anymore?

Most of us grew up with gas caps. Getting your driver's license and learning how to pump gas is a rite of passage for many in the U.S. — and a big part of that is twisting off the gas cap or at least trying to. However, new generations may miss out on this once-familiar ritual, as gas caps are becoming a thing of the past. Whether you're thinking about buying a ​​GMC Sierra ​​1500 Denali or already own a Ford Mustang GT Premium, you won't be unscrewing a gas cap. That's because Ford and General Motors are just two of the automakers who've done away with gas caps in favor of capless fuel systems in many models.

Advertisement

A big reason behind this move is that capless fuel systems, also known as capless fuel fillers, make it easier to fill up your gas tank. In fact, the process is so straightforward that Ford refers to its gas cap–free design as the Ford Easy Fuel capless fuel filler. Convenience isn't the only benefit; going capless can also help reduce emissions by minimizing the release of fuel vapors, stop people from stealing or tampering with your fuel, and eliminate the need for you to remember to put your gas cap back on after refueling.