What Is A Universal Joint Socket And How Does It Work?

If you work on cars — either as a professional mechanic or as a DIYer — or in another trade requiring the frequent use of sockets and hand tools, you probably understand how tricky some jobs can be, due to cramped spaces. Some repairs are in such tight spots that it's necessary to remove nearby parts to access the damaged area. However, that can drastically increase the amount of work required to complete the job, potentially resulting in hours and pay lost.

Fortunately, you can often use universal joint sockets to work around obstacles in cramped spaces. Universal joint sockets are available in a few different styles, but they all perform a similar task: providing enhanced flexibility when using a socket. These devices pivot, allowing you to use a ratchet and socket at an angle. Universal joint sockets are composed of multiple parts and usually have a base drive end that attaches to your ratchet or drive tool and a socket or extension end. The two ends of the joint connect at a pivot point, which allows for a certain degree of motion (usually between 45 and 90 degrees) in one or more directions.

Universal joint sockets are extremely useful items to keep in your mechanic's toolkit. However, not all universal joint sockets are the same, and there are some things you should know before you try using one.

