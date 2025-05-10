Can You Use A 12-Point Socket On A 6-Point Bolt?

Working with sockets can be a bit of a challenge for those uninitiated with such tools. Trying to find the right size — assuming you don't have a universal socket, which do surprisingly work — for a specific bolt can be a tedious process, but it gets even more so when taking into account the different types of sockets out there. Hex head, or six-point bolts and nuts, are the most common, so many sockets are designed with this six-point setup in mind. However, it's entirely possible that you could have to use a 12-point socket in a pinch, but will this actually work with a six-point bolt?

Conveniently, for those without a six-point socket at the ready, a 12-point socket will function just fine when paired with a six-point nut or bolt. Due to the geometry of these sockets, they can fit all six points of a socket just fine. Not to mention, with a 12-point socket, you're able to enjoy some of the added benefits that come with it. These sockets can work with a range of bolt head types, and they're great to have when working with your socket wrench in tight or low-visibility areas. The added points require less maneuvering to get the orientation right, ensuring it can secure to the bolt faster and easier than a six-point socket might.

With that said, a 12-point socket isn't necessarily better than a six-point one for such a bolt. In fact, it can actively make your job more difficult if relied upon in the wrong situation.

