Common Problems With RAM Aisin Transmissions (According To Owners)

Aisin is a Japanese automotive components manufacturer that partnered with BorgWarner in 1969 to develop high-torque transmissions widely used in heavy-duty trucks. Although they might not be popular outside the industry, Aisin transmissions have made significant contributions to the truck world. Its transmission systems feature in several popular automotive brands from the Suzuki Samurai to the Jeep Cherokee, Mitsubishi Pajero, Nissan Titan, and most notably, the RAM HD lineup.

The 6.7L Cummins and 6-speed automatic Aisin transmission combo is well-known for durability and towing capability among heavy-duty pick-ups and light trucks. The Aisin transmission features in several Ram trucks. The AS68RC was fitted in the Ram 3500/4500/5500 between 2007 and 2012, while the 2013 to 2022 Ram received the AS69RC. The latter Aisin transmission was marketed as a better alternative for towing and heavy-duty handling than the 68RFE (six-speed automatic transmission used in earlier Dodge and Chrysler models).

On paper, the Ram Aisin transmissions are expected to be durable and reliable. However, owners on popular Cummins forums and Reddit have reported various recurring issues revolving around a K1 Clutch Snap Ring, jerky and sloppy shifting, and overheating.

