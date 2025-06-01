Why Do Car Batteries Have Vent Holes?

One of the key aspects of car maintenance is ensuring that your car's battery is in good working order. If you notice any signs that it's time to change the battery, it might be worth changing it yourself to save the cost of having to pay someone else to do it. You'll need some basic tools to change the battery, but it isn't a difficult task if you know what you're doing. While you're changing it, you might notice that the battery has vent holes on its side or on the top. Those vents are there for a good reason, although the exact reason varies slightly based on what type of battery your car uses.

Older, cheaper car batteries, sometimes called flooded lead acid batteries, feature two lead plates that sit in a pool of battery electrolyte solution. As these batteries release electricity, they also give off gases. These gases need somewhere to go. Otherwise, they can build up inside the battery. The vents release the gases to prevent any buildup, but they also let out small amounts of water from the electrolyte solution. Over time, that water loss will make the battery less effective, and so you'll need to add water back into the battery solution to keep it operating correctly.