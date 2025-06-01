A Subaru SUV Once Saved Actor Bruce Campbell's Life & You Probably Never Knew It

Bruce Campbell might be best known for surviving demonic possession in "Evil Dead," but in real life, it was a Forester, one of the best Subarus of all time, that kept him and his wife, Ida, safe. Not in a movie, and not on a sound stage, but in an actual rollover crash.

Right after buying their Subaru Forester, Campbell and his wife were in a serious accident that left the vehicle upside down in a ditch. The SUV was totaled. The couple climbed out through the side window and walked away without a scratch.

Why did they pick the Forester in the first place? According to Campbell, it was because of its crash test scores. "We bought the Forester because it ranks number one in crash tests," Campbell explained in a dealership testimonial. Subaru approached him in Oregon after the crash for a commercial, asking him to talk about the car's safety features, to which he happily agreed.

Subaru didn't design this ad as a viral campaign. Just Bruce, Ida, and a really wrecked Forester. That raw honesty has stuck around because the takeaway is simple: some cars are built for survival first, looks second. And in this case, the formula worked.

