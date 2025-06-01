Does The Su-57 Really Have Exposed Screws?

When photos from the 2024 Zhuhai Airshow surfaced, close-ups of Russia's Su-57 fighter jet (dubbed "Felon") quickly set off a storm on Chinese and Western social media. The images clearly showed visible screws, mismatched bolt heads, uneven panel joints, and noticeable gaps across the airframe, all of which looked out of place on what's marketed as a fifth-generation stealth jet. Critics jumped at the opportunity to point out that such visual imperfections reflect poor manufacturing standards and undermine stealth capabilities by increasing radar cross-section.

But here's the catch: The aircraft on display wasn't a production model. Russia brought prototypes built in the early 2010s, specifically airframes T-50-4 and T-50-7. These units were never meant to represent the finished product. Prototypes, whether Russian, American, or Chinese, often have rougher finishes and visible hardware since they're used for testing, not showcasing. So yes, the screws and gaps were real, but they were also on old development airframes and not the final stealth-capable versions flying combat missions.