Can You Tow With A Zero Turn Mower?

For those with larger yards at an acre or more, a zero-turn mower is an excellent option for lawn maintenance, especially because of their tight turning radius, which is perfect for navigating around trees and obstacles. With robust engines from the likes of Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, and Kawasaki, you can expect a range of power between 19 and 40 horsepower. There are even diesel and battery-powered options to suit different customers and applications. We recently rounded up the best zero-turn mowers you can buy, according to professional reviews, which might be a good place for shoppers to start.

However, these machines don't come cheap, starting from around $2,799 with gasoline residential models and going north of $20,000 for commercial-level mowers. Fortunately, many of these mowers can be used for more than just cutting grass and feature stock or aftermarket tow hitches, allowing for enhanced functionality.

You can pull a variety of lawn care accessories like dump carts, dethatchers, and spreaders, with many zero-turn mowers, making the machine great for gardening and other outdoor projects. However, it's important to note, even with a stock hitch installed, not every mower can handle the same amount of weight. In fact, depending on the model, you could be looking at a maximum towing capacity of as little as 250 pounds, up to a mammoth 2,000 pounds.

