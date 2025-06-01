Can You Tow With A Zero Turn Mower?
For those with larger yards at an acre or more, a zero-turn mower is an excellent option for lawn maintenance, especially because of their tight turning radius, which is perfect for navigating around trees and obstacles. With robust engines from the likes of Briggs & Stratton, Kohler, and Kawasaki, you can expect a range of power between 19 and 40 horsepower. There are even diesel and battery-powered options to suit different customers and applications. We recently rounded up the best zero-turn mowers you can buy, according to professional reviews, which might be a good place for shoppers to start.
However, these machines don't come cheap, starting from around $2,799 with gasoline residential models and going north of $20,000 for commercial-level mowers. Fortunately, many of these mowers can be used for more than just cutting grass and feature stock or aftermarket tow hitches, allowing for enhanced functionality.
You can pull a variety of lawn care accessories like dump carts, dethatchers, and spreaders, with many zero-turn mowers, making the machine great for gardening and other outdoor projects. However, it's important to note, even with a stock hitch installed, not every mower can handle the same amount of weight. In fact, depending on the model, you could be looking at a maximum towing capacity of as little as 250 pounds, up to a mammoth 2,000 pounds.
Specific examples with towing capacities
Like both power and price, zero turn mower towing capacity covers a wide range and is something to consider when purchasing your next mower. For example, take the Ultima 42-inch 21.5 HP mower, which is one of the few Cub Cadet lawnmowers that use Kawasaki engines. This mower has received over 3600 reviews at Home Depot with a 4.5 out of 5 rating. According to the user manual, you shouldn't tow more than 250 pounds, and should avoid more than 50 pounds of torque.
Or how about the Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30 Inch Battery Electric Cordless Zero Turn, which has a pulling capability that depends on the operator's weight. According to the manufacturer, you can't tow more than ½ the weight of the machine (which is around 198 pounds) plus ½ of the operator's weight. So, for an adult weighing 230 pounds (½ of which would be 115 pounds), 115 + 198 equals a towing capacity of approximately 313 pounds.
However, on the highest extreme of pulling power is the Dixie Chopper Xcaliber Industrial, which features models between 35 and 40 horsepower, and is capable of a 2,000-pound towing capacity. Of course, a model like this isn't suited for the average residential yard and is designed for high-volume projects on a much larger scope.
What to watch out for when towing with a zero turn
While you can get good towing functionality out of your zero-turn mower, it's not the best choice in every scenario. For example, this type of machine is not only ill-equipped for hilly terrain, but it can be downright hazardous. Zero-turn mowers shouldn't navigate on slopes that rise more than 5.4 feet every 20-foot span, as the wheels can lose grip, causing sliding and even a potential rollover. And this is just the mower itself, so you can imagine an even worse outcome when towing. If you have a steep lawn, there are other options outside of a zero turn that may work better, such as a lawn tractor.
You'll also want to pay close attention to the sharpness of your turns, as towing with a zero turn can cause unwanted contact between the mower and trailer. It's recommended to make cautious, wide turns when towing to avoid incidents.
Lastly, when towing, you'll have not only the weight of the mower and the operator, but also however many pounds are being pulled behind. This added weight will affect things like stopping performance, so you'll need to allow for extra space to bring the mower to a stop.